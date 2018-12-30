|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40316
Location: Übersee
Posted: 30.12.2018 - 11:31 Post subject: Multi-game Character Editor Update erschienen
Multi-game Character Editor wurde in der Version 10.8 für AmigaOS 3.9, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Der Source-Code ist dem Archiv beigelegt.
Mit MCE kann der User Spieldateien wie Highscores und Speicherstände von folgenden Spielen manipulieren:
Bard's Tale 1-3 & Construction Set
BattleTech
Bloodwych
Chambers of Shaolin
Champions of Krynn 1 & 3
Citadel of Vras
Dark Castle 1
Deja Vu 1 & 2
Demon's Winter
Dragon Wars
Druid 2
Eye of the Beholder 1 & 2
Faery Tale Adventure
Grand Monster Slam
Great Giana Sisters/Hard 'n' Heavy
GridStart 1-3
Heroes of the Lance
Hillsfar
Impossible Mission 2
It Came from the Desert (1989)
Keef the Thief
Last Ninja Remix (1990)
Legend of Faerghail
Legend of Lothian
Mercenary: Escape from Targ & The Second City
Might & Magic 2 & 3
Neuromancer
Nitro
Panza Kickboxing 1 & 2 (1990-1992)
Phantasie 1 & 3
Pinball Dreams/Fantasies/Illusions (1992-1995)
Pirates!
Pool of Radiance
Questron 2
Return of the Jedi
Rockford
Rogue
Rorke's Drift (1990)
Shadowgate
Shadowlands
Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon
Slaygon
Syndicate
Temple of Apshai
Times of Lore
Transylvania 1 & 2
TV Sports Basketball (1990)
Ultima 3-6
Uninvited
Winter Games
Wizardry 6
World Games
Zerg
Download AmigaOS 3.9
Download AmigaOS 4
Download MorphOS
File Format technische Informationen
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
