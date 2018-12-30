AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 40316

Location: Übersee







Posted: 30.12.2018 - 11:31 Post subject: Multi-game Character Editor Update erschienen



Multi-game Character Editor wurde in der Version 10.8 für AmigaOS 3.9, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht.



Der Source-Code ist dem Archiv beigelegt.



Mit MCE kann der User Spieldateien wie Highscores und Speicherstände von folgenden Spielen manipulieren:



Bard's Tale 1-3 & Construction Set

BattleTech

Bloodwych

Chambers of Shaolin

Champions of Krynn 1 & 3

Citadel of Vras

Dark Castle 1

Deja Vu 1 & 2

Demon's Winter

Dragon Wars

Druid 2

Eye of the Beholder 1 & 2

Faery Tale Adventure

Grand Monster Slam

Great Giana Sisters/Hard 'n' Heavy

GridStart 1-3

Heroes of the Lance

Hillsfar

Impossible Mission 2

It Came from the Desert (1989)

Keef the Thief

Last Ninja Remix (1990)

Legend of Faerghail

Legend of Lothian

Mercenary: Escape from Targ & The Second City

Might & Magic 2 & 3

Neuromancer

Nitro

Panza Kickboxing 1 & 2 (1990-1992)

Phantasie 1 & 3

Pinball Dreams/Fantasies/Illusions (1992-1995)

Pirates!

Pool of Radiance

Questron 2

Return of the Jedi

Rockford

Rogue

Rorke's Drift (1990)

Shadowgate

Shadowlands

Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon

Slaygon

Syndicate

Temple of Apshai

Times of Lore

Transylvania 1 & 2

TV Sports Basketball (1990)

Ultima 3-6

Uninvited

Winter Games

Wizardry 6

World Games

Zerg



Download AmigaOS 3.9

Download AmigaOS 4

Download MorphOS

File Format technische Informationen

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP