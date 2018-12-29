User
»
Home
»
Mag Member
»
News View
»
News Tell
»
News Setting
»
Everywhere
Amiga Future
»
Info
»
Content List
»
Article-Database
»
Merchandising
»
Shop
»
Downloads
Community
»
Forum
»
Gallery
»
Calendar
Knowledge
»
Amiga Software
»
Amiga Cheats
»
Amiga FAQ
»
Forum FAQ
»
Links
Service
»
Jobs
»
Webmaster
»
Advertising
»
Contact/Imprint
»
Privacy Policy
Amiga Future
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40305
Location: Übersee
Posted: 29.12.2018 - 11:24 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL
http://www.whdload.de
kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Shadow of the Beast
- [updated] - (Psygnosis) install script fixed, allows to end death sequence -
Info
-
Image
Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom
- [fixed] - (Lucasfilm Games/Atari/Mindscape) install script corrected, old slave removed -
Info
Millennium 2·2
- [improved] - (Ian Bird) new random generator, updated install script -
Info
Rise of the Robots
- [improved] - (Mirage/Time Warner) support for 68000 with OCS version added -
Info
Loom
- [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) support for italian version added -
Info
Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom
- [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games/Atari/Mindscape) game speed adjusted -
Info
Bubble And Squeak
- [fixed] - (Audiogenic) install script corrected -
Info
Agony
- [updated] - (Psygnosis) rewritten, trainers added, better highscore handling -
Info
-
Image
Carcharodon - White Sharks
- [improved] - (Demonware) one more keyboard routine patched, typo in imager fixed -
Info
Gem'X
- [improved] - (Demonware/Kaiko) timing in "Strip" part fixed -
Info
Barney Bear Goes To School
- [new] - (Free Spirit Software) done by StingRay -
Info
Barney Bear Goes To Space
- [new] - (Free Spirit Software) done by StingRay -
Info
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle:
WHDLoad
URL der Quelle:
http://www.whdload.de/news.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
