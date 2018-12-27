|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2952
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 28.12.2018 - 13:32 Post subject: AmigaOS4: Simplesub V1_2 veröffentlicht
27.12.2018 Simplesub V1_2 veröffentlicht
http://os4depot.net/index.php?function=showfile&file=video/misc/simplesub.lha
Ein weiteres Videobearbeitungsprogramm von Kevin Taddeucci ist Simplesub mit dem sich .srt Untertitel für Videos erstellen, bearbeiten und kodieren lassen.
Fügt Steuerelemente und Modi hinzu, um das Hinzufügen/Editieren von Untertiteln zu erleichtern. Fügt einen Modus zum automatischen Ausfüllen der Startzeit mit der vorherigen Endzeit und einen Modus zum automatischen Löschen des Titeleintrags hinzu, nachdem ein Titel hinzugefügt oder ersetzt wurde. Zusätzliche MPlayer-Controls wurden ebenfalls hinzugefügt. Eine vollständige Liste der Änderungen findest du in der SimpleSub.readme datei.
