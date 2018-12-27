|
ERNIE
Amiga Future Fan
Joined: 21 Apr 2010
Posts: 50
Location: Berlin
|Posted: 27.12.2018 - 14:06 Post subject: #FamilyAdminDay - Weihnachtsgeschichte bei Heise
Kein reines Amiga-Thema, aber dennoch eine kurze News wert:
Bei Heise wurde zum gestrigen #FamilyAdminDay ein nett geschriebener Artikel von Markus Will veröffentlicht.
Die darin eingebettete Geschichte dürfte vielen von uns so oder so ähnlich schon passiert sein.
Viel Spaß beim LESEN.
