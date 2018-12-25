|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40279
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 25.12.2018 - 10:30 Post subject: SimpleMail 0.45 erschienen
|
|
|
Eine neue Version von SimpleMail wurde veröffentlicht (Binärdateien über SourceForge). Version 0.45 kommt mit folgenden Änderungen:
* Verringerter RAM-Verbrauch für Indizies
* Folder-Index-Dateien werden asynchron geladen
* Überarbeitete italienische Übersetzung
* Zahlreiche Fehlerbereinigungen
Das SimpleMail Team wünscht allen fröhliche Weihnachten und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr!
http://simplemail.sourceforge.net/index.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum