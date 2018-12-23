AndreasM

Posted: 23.12.2018 - 09:56 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



RetroDemoScene: Amiga Birthday Committee - Red Hair Redemption - Amiga 40k Intro (50 FPS)



ABC with a birthtro for the one & only OZAN. Hope you had a great one! Released December 20th 2018...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QT5XLn4rCp4





The Settlers (Amiga) Revisited - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



The Settlers was also known as Surf City, and in this feudal landscape we must build up our army and our economy, to conquer up to three CPU opponents, and take over all of their land. Its Real Time Strategy at its very best!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KtwvzevbRY





Thomaniac: #973 Der CD RumTreiber #11: Aminet 18, Apr. 1997 Public Domain Games Part 5 [Amiga 2000]



Heute liegt der Schwerpunkt auf Public Domain RPGs...und auf nicht Laufen wollende Programme ;-D



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o5ZzXA7bwc

