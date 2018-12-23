|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40272
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 23.12.2018 - 09:56 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
RetroDemoScene: Amiga Birthday Committee - Red Hair Redemption - Amiga 40k Intro (50 FPS)
ABC with a birthtro for the one & only OZAN. Hope you had a great one! Released December 20th 2018...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QT5XLn4rCp4
The Settlers (Amiga) Revisited - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
The Settlers was also known as Surf City, and in this feudal landscape we must build up our army and our economy, to conquer up to three CPU opponents, and take over all of their land. Its Real Time Strategy at its very best!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KtwvzevbRY
Thomaniac: #973 Der CD RumTreiber #11: Aminet 18, Apr. 1997 Public Domain Games Part 5 [Amiga 2000]
Heute liegt der Schwerpunkt auf Public Domain RPGs...und auf nicht Laufen wollende Programme ;-D
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o5ZzXA7bwc
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum