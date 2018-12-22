|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 22.12.2018 - 14:59 Post subject: Icaros Desktop 2.2.5 zum Download verfügbar
Paolo Besser schreibt:
Weihnachten wäre eine coole Zeit, um Icaros Desktop 2 zu veröffentlichen ... 25!
Aber wer sucht hier und installiert ein Betriebssystem an Weihnachten?
Vielleicht hätten wir Icaros vor ein paar Tagen veröffentlichen sollen.
Für alle ist ab jetzt ein neues Update für Icaros Desktop verfügbar.
http://vmwaros.blogspot.com/2018/12/icaros-desktop-225-available-to-patrons.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
