AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40262
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 22.12.2018 - 10:25 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Mike Clarke (FromWithin) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Shadow Of The Third Moon, The / Y3D / Yagg3D - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Shadow Of The Third Moon, The / Y3D / Yagg3D - Update the Box scan comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Shadow Of The Third Moon, The / Y3D / Yagg3D - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Bob Jacob (Robert L. Jacob) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Bob Jacob (Robert L. Jacob) - Update the artist page
Erwin Kloibhofer - Update the artist page
Henk Nieborg - Update the artist page
Mike Clarke (FromWithin) - Update the artist page
