Author
Message
osz
Amiga Future Redaktion
Joined: 25 Oct 2018
Posts: 41
Location: Oldenburg
Posted: 20.12.2018 - 10:31 Post subject: Amiga-Bundle auf Groupees
Auf Groupees.com gibt es aktuell das "Remute XX Amigaaaaa!" Bundle zum Kauf ab mindestens $4,99. Darin enthalten sind als Software ...
- Amiga Forever 7 (enthält enorm viele legale Kickstart ROM Images)
- Heroes of Gorluth
- Tales of Gorluth II
Darüber hinaus gibt es noch zwei Musikalben:
- Remute - Limited (digital only version)
- Remute - Limited (Expansion Pack) [Digital Version]
Das Bundle ist noch bis Ende Dezember verfügbar.
Zum Groupees-Bundle: https://groupees.com/remutexx5
