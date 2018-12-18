Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Language:

 

Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40237
Location: Übersee

   germany
Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Monster Business (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Monster Business is another relatively unknown platform gem on the Amiga. It has great hookability, simple arcade gameplay, and some nice tunes. I'd never heard of this until very recently, so lets give it a shot.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm97_E7Tvk4


MsMadLemon: PD Games part 5 - Nostalgia Time Amiga

Today on 'Nostalgia Time' I play more PD games on the Amiga, with my cousin.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lLmbDuVg5w


MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #084 Viaduct

"Wenn Dir eine Brücke nicht reicht - Baue ein Viadukt!" - dachte sich Karoly Balogh (aka Chain-Q) und erschuf im Jahre 2018 ein Replacement für Commodores in die Jahre gekommenes PCWindow.
Sein Werk namens "Viaduct" zielt auf schnelle, klassische Amiga Systeme ab, welche ein Commodore Bridgeboard beherbergen und deren Besitzer eine CGA Ausgabe via Amiga-Grafikkarte wünschen.
Ein herrlich sinnloses Projekt? Meinetwegen denkt was Ihr wollt, ich liebe es!!!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKoRBi33PoM


Thomaniac: #970 Ambermoon Folge 87: Rasten und Spruchrollen Lernen / Ein ominöser Sarg [Amiga]

Wir suchen uns heute ein Plätzchen zum Rasten und Zaubersprüche Lernen.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YjXIvBFwtE
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
