AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 17.12.2018 - 10:50 Post subject: Lotek64 Ausgabe 58 erschienen
Die Ausgabe 58 des deutschen C64-Magazines Lotek64 ist erschienen und kann als PDF von der Homepage geladen werden.
Inhalt:
* Doch kein Aprilscherz - Faming Simulator (C64)
* Videorekorder der 1990er-Jahre - Amiga 690
* Versuch einer Antwort - Emulator oder Original?
* Nachruf auf den SID-Magier - Ben Daglish 1966-2018
* C64-Vergnügen Dr. Wuro - Shadow Switcher
* Harte Joystickarbeit - Rescuing Orc
http://www.lotek64.com
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
