Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40237
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 15.12.2018 - 10:37 Post subject: Amiga68k wieder online
Nach einigen Umstellungen ist die Seite https://www.amiga68k.de wieder online.
Es ist noch nicht alles andere Seite fertiggestellt, aber es wird noch daran gearbeitet.
So soll zum Beispiel die Übersicht über aktuellen Boxed Editions von Amiga Spielen noch erweitert werden.
Aktuell findet ihr den Anfang dieser Übersicht unter dem Menüpunkt - Amiga Spiele - Collectors Editions.
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
