AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40237
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 15.12.2018 - 10:36    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Faery Tale Adventure, The ASM 12/89     13.12.2018
Beach Volley ASM 12/89     13.12.2018
Ooze: Als die Geister mürbe wurden ASM 9/88     13.12.2018
Volleyball Simulator ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Roy of the Rovers ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Technocop ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Tiger Road ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Goldrunner II ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Afterburner ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Baal ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Billiards Simulator ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Games, The - Winter Edition ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Action Service ASM 5/89     13.12.2018
Retro-Magazin SH 2/2018     12.12.2018
Digital Talk Nr. 104     12.12.2018
GEE 1/2003     12.12.2018
GEE 12/2003     12.12.2018
GEE 2/2004     12.12.2018
GEE 4/2004     12.12.2018
GEE 5/2004     12.12.2018
GEE 8/2004     12.12.2018
GEE 9/2004     12.12.2018
GEE 10/2004     12.12.2018
GEE 11/2004     12.12.2018
GEE 1/2005     12.12.2018
GEE 2/2005     12.12.2018
GEE 6/2005     12.12.2018
GEE 7/2005     12.12.2018
GEE 10/2005     12.12.2018
GEE 11/2005     12.12.2018
Viewpoint Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Shockwave Assault Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Goal Storm Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Worms Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Hebereke's Popoitto Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Space Griffon VF-9 Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Assault Rigs Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Starblade Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Philosoma Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Primal Rage Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
High Velocity: Mountain Racing Challenge Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Ghen War Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
Solar Eclipse Video Games 2/96     07.12.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
