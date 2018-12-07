User
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40237
Location: Übersee
Posted: 15.12.2018 - 10:36 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Faery Tale Adventure, The
ASM 12/89 13.12.2018
Beach Volley
ASM 12/89 13.12.2018
Ooze: Als die Geister mürbe wurden
ASM 9/88 13.12.2018
Volleyball Simulator
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Roy of the Rovers
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Technocop
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Tiger Road
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Goldrunner II
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Afterburner
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Baal
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Billiards Simulator
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Games, The - Winter Edition
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Action Service
ASM 5/89 13.12.2018
Retro-Magazin SH 2/2018
12.12.2018
Digital Talk Nr. 104
12.12.2018
GEE 1/2003
12.12.2018
GEE 12/2003
12.12.2018
GEE 2/2004
12.12.2018
GEE 4/2004
12.12.2018
GEE 5/2004
12.12.2018
GEE 8/2004
12.12.2018
GEE 9/2004
12.12.2018
GEE 10/2004
12.12.2018
GEE 11/2004
12.12.2018
GEE 1/2005
12.12.2018
GEE 2/2005
12.12.2018
GEE 6/2005
12.12.2018
GEE 7/2005
12.12.2018
GEE 10/2005
12.12.2018
GEE 11/2005
12.12.2018
Viewpoint
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Shockwave Assault
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Goal Storm
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Worms
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Hebereke's Popoitto
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Space Griffon VF-9
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Assault Rigs
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Starblade
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Philosoma
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Primal Rage
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
High Velocity: Mountain Racing Challenge
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Ghen War
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
Solar Eclipse
Video Games 2/96 07.12.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
