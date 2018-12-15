Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

PostPosted: 15.12.2018 - 10:36    Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet


Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

at-303.adf -   - demo/misc - 880K - Released at Deadline 2018 - (readme)
aYS_Preschool_No1.zip -   - demo/sound - 46K - Preschool #1 - Music-pack - (readme)
befehl.zip -   - demo/euro - 7.9M - Vampire demo from Evoke 2018 - (readme)
blackscarlett.zip -   - demo/misc - 8K - Black Scarlett - (readme)
chiperia9.lha -   - demo/sound - 548K - Music-disk from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
chiperiax.lha -   - demo/sound - 401K - Music-disk from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
Compusphere18-Chiptunes.zip -   - mods/sets - 94K - Chiptunes from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
ffp_rb_demo.adf -   - demo/disk - 880K - A demo from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
glitchmybitsup.zip -   - demo/misc - 11K - A 256 byte intro from Deadline 2018 - (readme)
ins-flshbks.lha -   - demo/euro - 181K - A demo from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
Ins-Tiny.zip -   - demo/intro - 15K - 16KB intro from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
LackOfInspiration.zip -   - demo/euro - 172K - Lack of Inspiration - (readme)
lemonade-deadline.zip -   - demo/euro - 185K - Demo from Deadline 2018 in Berlin - (readme)
LoffTro.zip -   - demo/euro - 17K - Lofftro - Fastdemo - (readme)
nat-invit.lha -   - demo/euro - 496K - A demo from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
scxstarquake.zip -   - demo/intro - 58K - Cracktro from November 2018 - (readme)
Void-GreenHeat.zip -   - demo/euro - 240K - A demo from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
DateTime_sbar_fr.lha - 1.2 - util/wb - 2K - French catalog for DateTime screenbar - (readme)
LTX-ASA2.lha -   - demo/40k - 29K - 40KB intro from Compusphere 2018 - (readme)
MouseCoords_sbar_fr.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 1K - French catalog for MouseCoords screenbar - (readme)
PixelPicker_sbar_fr.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 1K - French catalog for PixelPicker screenbar - (readme)
TopTasks_sbar_fr.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 1K - French catalog for TopTasks screenbar - (readme)
PLATOTermAmiga.adf - 0.2.1 - comm/term - 880K - Terminal program to access PLATO systems - (readme)
AmiVms.lha -   - misc/emu - 2.9M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
NRArmakuni.lha -   - mods/8voic - 204K - 7-ch MMD3 MOD of Armakuni Ninja Remix - (readme)
SonnetLibrary.lha - 17.11 - driver/other - 53K - Mediator driver for G3/G4 PCI cards - (readme)
A-MagIssue1_201811.adf - 1.0 - demo/mag - 880K - Issue one of A-Mag disk magazine - (readme)
Puzzle2.lha - 2.0 - game/think - 1.1M - Game based on the classic game of 15 - (readme)
AmiQuake.lha - 1.22 - game/shoot - 254K - Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09 - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 24.93 - misc/emu - 4.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha - 24.93 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Crono.lha - 1.0 - biz/misc - 1.7M - Generator of printable annual calendars - (readme)
harmonics.lha - 1.3 - mus/edit - 72K - A simple additive synthesizer - (readme)
unrar_os4.lha - 5.6.8 - util/arc - 1.6M - Extract RAR archives - (readme)
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle: Aminet.net
URL der Quelle: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
