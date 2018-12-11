|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 40237
Location: Übersee
Posted: 11.12.2018 - 10:56 Post subject: SDK Browser v2.1.5.0 Wartungsversion
Neue fehlerbereinigte Version des SDK Browser - FREEWARE Edition
* v2.1.5.0 - Fehler in selten verwendeter "Reintext" Methode für den Hauptanzeigebereich behoben.
Es kann kostenlos [hier]
, sowie im Amiga On The Lake store [SDK Browser FREEWARE Edition] heruntergeladen werden.
http://www.bitbybitsoftwaregroup.com
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
