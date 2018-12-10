|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2947
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 10.12.2018 - 18:05 Post subject: AmiBoing ist wieder online
10.12.2018 AmiBoing Webseiten sind wieder online
Die seit der Neuen Datenschutzverordnung offline gesetzte AmiBoing Webseite ist wieder online.
Alle alten Spielstände sind erhalten geblieben und für Spencer ist eine eigene Seite hinzugefügt worden.
http://www.amiboing.de/
