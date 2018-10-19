|
Author
AndreasM
Posted: 19.10.2018 - 14:41 Post subject: Veranstaltung: ENTER GAME November 2018
Pressemitteilung:
Wir lassen im 21ten Jahrhundert noch einmal den frühen Nerd-Kult richtig aufleben!
ENTER GAME ist ein Club-Event, das Retrogaming und Dancefloor vereint!
MUSIC Synthwave / New Retro Wave / Chiptunes / 8-bit-Music
LIVE ACTS Melted Moon / Miami Cyber Nights DJ?s / DJ Montag
RETROGAMING Challenges / Turniere / Just 4 Fun
MIT Retro-Konsolen / Telespiele / Heimcomputer / Arcade
ENTER GAME
10.November 2018 / 22 Uhr
Das Modul / Saarbrücken
Standort: https://goo.gl/maps/5pSAmzqRpZw
Link zum Facebook-Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/213053352737604/
