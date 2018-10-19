|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39898
Location: Übersee
Posted: 19.10.2018 - 10:39 Post subject: PoNG4K: "Next Generation Pong" für AGA-Amigas
PoNG4K belegte auf der diesjährigen RetroKomp den dritten Platz in der GameDev Compo. Die Autoren ? Cobe Trio (Code), Koyot1222 (Grafik) und Goatmare (Musik) ? liefern mit diesem Spiel eine erweiterte Variante des Klassikers "Pong". Das Spiel wurde für das CD32-System konzipiert, es enthält neben Audio-Tracks auch einen Intro-Film im CDXL-Format.
Der Download von PoNG4K ist über pouet.net möglich:
http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=78586
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
