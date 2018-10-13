|
Author
Message
HelmutH
|Posted: 18.10.2018 - 19:34 Post subject: Amiga-Resistance Umzug auf Neuen Server
18.10.2018 Amiga-Resistance Umzug auf Neuen Server
https://amiga-resistance.info
Am 13.10.2018 sind die Amiga-Resistance Seiten auf einen Neuen Server umgezogen.
KneteKnut und knish3r übernehmen das Hosting von novamann.
Alle Seiten wurden auf SSL-Verschlüsselung umgestell und jede Software bis auf das Forum wurden aktualisiert.
Auch die BBoaH.de sowie die alten BBoaH Seitem wurden aktualisiert.
