Author
Message
AndreasM
Posted: 18.10.2018 - 14:27 Post subject: Radio Paralax: Plug & Play #79
Radio Paralax schreibt:
Die RetroVision geht in die nächste Runde und zwar am Samstag, den 20.11. ab 20:00 Uhr. Zu sehen gibt es wie immer Neuvorstellungen der Retrogaming-Szene und euren bevorzugten Spiele-Favoriten aus dem Forum oder der Grußbox.
Dabei wäre eine gute Longplay-Empfehlung, der nicht allzu lange dauert auch mal wieder überfällig. Laßt euch einfach mal was einfallen.
Ich hoffe wir sehen uns dann an üblicher Stelle im Chat und in der Grußbox.
Link zum Videostream: https://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream-chat-wide/
Viel Spaß und Gute Unterhaltung!
