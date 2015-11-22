|
Author
AndreasM
Posted: 17.10.2018 - 10:06 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
MsMadLemon: PD Games part 3 - Nostalgia Time Amiga
Part 3 of the PD compilation series where my cousin and I play Pong91, Tank Attack and Egyptian Run.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1Bo9zryYQU
BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - first hour, Thursday
This is the first hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Jamie Krueger leads off the conference. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 11 in Sacramento, California.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQaOnXcayeI
BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - second hour, Thursday
This is the second hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Jamie Krueger continues. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 11 in Sacramento, California.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qgw_Hqo4u4Q
BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - third hour, Thursday
This is the third hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Jamie Krueger concludes, and Steven Solie begins his talk. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 11 in Sacramento, California.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CR1kJU391gs
BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - first hour, Friday
This is the first hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Mark Ritter begins this session, followed by Steven Solie. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSCVXCpdT0s
BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - second hour, Friday
This is the second hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Steven Solie concludes, and Daniel Müessener begins. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p3fgEOSJsk
BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - third hour, Friday
Here we have the third hour of the Amiwest Developers' Conference. Daniel Muessenger finishes, and Jamie Krueger begins. Filmed on Oct. 12 by Bernardo in Sacramento, California.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIb8i7Xj07k
BIOSJERBIL: Trevor Dickinson at Amiwest 2018
Trevor Dickinson of A-EON speaks at the Amiwest Show on Oct. 13 in Sacramento, California. Filmed by Bernardo
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAAJXrcFTmU
BIOSJERBIL: Aaron Smith at Amiwest 2018
Aaron Smith of the company, Amiga On The Lake, speaks of his future plans of the AmigaOne and the scene. Filmed by Bernardo in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 13.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-iVWy-OyN4
BIOSJERBIL: Hans De Ruiter at Amiwest 2018
Hans De Ruiter speaks of his projects at the Amiwest Show 2018. Filmed by Bernardo on Saturday, October 13, in Sacramento, California.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0iQq50CNXQ
Thomaniac: #920 Zock' mal wieder...Menace: Ohne Trainer Durchballern bis ins letzte Level! [Amiga]
Heute wird in Menace auf dem Amiga zünftig geballert! Hätte nie gedacht, so weit ohne Trainer zu kommen, nur mit Continues
Hat mir auf jeden Fall nach etlichen Jahren wieder richtig fetten Spass bereitet!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CLUC4P9h_0
Thomaniac: #922 Ambermoon Folge 79: Ein grosses Geschenk / Trainersuche
Heute bekommen wir ein grosses Geschenk und suchen einen Trainer für Valdyn.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncbrf-_zbCw
Classic Videogames: 12. Classic Videogames Convention - 13.10.2018
Vielen Dank an alle die am Wochenende bei uns auf der Convention waren es war mal wieder fantastisch! ? Die Termine für nächstes Jahr stehen auch schon bereits fest.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_8OcAbEzCc
(6K Subs!!) Nebulus (Amiga) - A Special Playguide - by LemonAmiga.com
To mark the occasion of hitting 6K subs, may I present the final requested video from a loyal supporter of the show and Amiga Quantum Leap project, Magnus the Magus. Hope you enjoy this special video Magnus, I didnt forget my promise.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dcRYG3bhRc
Scene World: Gamescom 2018 - Andreas Magerl - Amiga Future - Interview
We have had the pleasure to meet and talk to Andreas Magerl of Amiga Future, talking about their 20th Anniversary!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8RReT0xRpo
Amiga Future: Small birthday serenade for the Amiga Future
At the Classic Computing 2018 some users had this nice idea to give the Amiga Future a small birthday serenade.
You can watch the video on our youtube channel.
Unfortunately the video does not have the best quality, but no one expected such a nice surprise.
Thanks to Dennis for video editing.
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture
MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag "Nemesis" - Astrid Jekat - RETROpulsiv 6.0 (Augsburg)
Astrid Jekat hielt einen Vortrag über die Entstehung des textbasierenden Multi-User-Dungeon Spieles "Nemesis". Entstanden ist die Aufnahme auf der RETROpulsiv 6.0, am 21. und 22.11.2015, an der Hochschule Augsburg, Fakultät für Informatik.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YsMvcA4_wk
MsMadLemon: Konix/Epyx Speedking Repair and Restoration
A video on repairing and restoring my Konix Speedking joystick.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3r2t9QD-RvA
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
