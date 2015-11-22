AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 39847

Location: Übersee







Posted: 17.10.2018 - 10:06 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: PD Games part 3 - Nostalgia Time Amiga



Part 3 of the PD compilation series where my cousin and I play Pong91, Tank Attack and Egyptian Run.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1Bo9zryYQU





BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - first hour, Thursday



This is the first hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Jamie Krueger leads off the conference. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 11 in Sacramento, California.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQaOnXcayeI





BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - second hour, Thursday



This is the second hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Jamie Krueger continues. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 11 in Sacramento, California.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qgw_Hqo4u4Q





BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - third hour, Thursday



This is the third hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Jamie Krueger concludes, and Steven Solie begins his talk. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 11 in Sacramento, California.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CR1kJU391gs





BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - first hour, Friday



This is the first hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Mark Ritter begins this session, followed by Steven Solie. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSCVXCpdT0s





BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - second hour, Friday



This is the second hour of the Developer's Conference at the Amiwest Show 2018. Steven Solie concludes, and Daniel Müessener begins. Filmed by Bernardo on Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p3fgEOSJsk





BIOSJERBIL: Amiwest Devcon 2018 - third hour, Friday



Here we have the third hour of the Amiwest Developers' Conference. Daniel Muessenger finishes, and Jamie Krueger begins. Filmed on Oct. 12 by Bernardo in Sacramento, California.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIb8i7Xj07k





BIOSJERBIL: Trevor Dickinson at Amiwest 2018



Trevor Dickinson of A-EON speaks at the Amiwest Show on Oct. 13 in Sacramento, California. Filmed by Bernardo



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAAJXrcFTmU





BIOSJERBIL: Aaron Smith at Amiwest 2018



Aaron Smith of the company, Amiga On The Lake, speaks of his future plans of the AmigaOne and the scene. Filmed by Bernardo in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 13.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-iVWy-OyN4





BIOSJERBIL: Hans De Ruiter at Amiwest 2018



Hans De Ruiter speaks of his projects at the Amiwest Show 2018. Filmed by Bernardo on Saturday, October 13, in Sacramento, California.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0iQq50CNXQ



Thomaniac: #920 Zock' mal wieder...Menace: Ohne Trainer Durchballern bis ins letzte Level! [Amiga]



Heute wird in Menace auf dem Amiga zünftig geballert! Hätte nie gedacht, so weit ohne Trainer zu kommen, nur mit Continues

Hat mir auf jeden Fall nach etlichen Jahren wieder richtig fetten Spass bereitet!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CLUC4P9h_0





Thomaniac: #922 Ambermoon Folge 79: Ein grosses Geschenk / Trainersuche



Heute bekommen wir ein grosses Geschenk und suchen einen Trainer für Valdyn.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncbrf-_zbCw





Classic Videogames: 12. Classic Videogames Convention - 13.10.2018



Vielen Dank an alle die am Wochenende bei uns auf der Convention waren es war mal wieder fantastisch! ? Die Termine für nächstes Jahr stehen auch schon bereits fest.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_8OcAbEzCc





(6K Subs!!) Nebulus (Amiga) - A Special Playguide - by LemonAmiga.com



To mark the occasion of hitting 6K subs, may I present the final requested video from a loyal supporter of the show and Amiga Quantum Leap project, Magnus the Magus. Hope you enjoy this special video Magnus, I didnt forget my promise.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dcRYG3bhRc





Scene World: Gamescom 2018 - Andreas Magerl - Amiga Future - Interview



We have had the pleasure to meet and talk to Andreas Magerl of Amiga Future, talking about their 20th Anniversary!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8RReT0xRpo





Amiga Future: Small birthday serenade for the Amiga Future



At the Classic Computing 2018 some users had this nice idea to give the Amiga Future a small birthday serenade.

You can watch the video on our youtube channel.

Unfortunately the video does not have the best quality, but no one expected such a nice surprise.

Thanks to Dennis for video editing.

https://www.youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture





MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag "Nemesis" - Astrid Jekat - RETROpulsiv 6.0 (Augsburg)



Astrid Jekat hielt einen Vortrag über die Entstehung des textbasierenden Multi-User-Dungeon Spieles "Nemesis". Entstanden ist die Aufnahme auf der RETROpulsiv 6.0, am 21. und 22.11.2015, an der Hochschule Augsburg, Fakultät für Informatik.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YsMvcA4_wk





MsMadLemon: Konix/Epyx Speedking Repair and Restoration



A video on repairing and restoring my Konix Speedking joystick.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3r2t9QD-RvA

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP