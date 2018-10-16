|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2898
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 16.10.2018 - 18:42 Post subject: A1200: KA02 externer PCMCIA Adapter erhältlich
16.10.2018 KA02 externer PCMCIA Adapter für den Amiga1200 erhältlich
https://rastport.com/products/KA02/
KA02 ist ein PCMCIA-Adapter für den Amiga 1200 im Standard-Desktopgehäuse. Mit dem Adapter wird die PCMCIA-Karte vertikal entlang der Amiga-Seite platziert und nimmt deutlich weniger Platz auf dem Schreibtisch ein. Bei Ethernet-Karten verläuft das Kabel auf der Rückseite des Amigas. Sperrige Karten mit eingebautem RJ45-Stecker können problemlos mit KA02 verwendet werden.
Merkmale
- Solide und langlebig.
- Verstärkte Winkelverbindung mit dem Steckerteil.
- Präzise auf den Amiga PCMCIA-Sockel gesteckt.
- Keine zusätzliche Befestigung erforderlich.
- Erhältlich in den Farben Weiß und Schwarz.
