AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 16.10.2018 - 17:26 Post subject: Video: Kleines Geburtstag-Ständchen für die Amiga Future
Einige User hatten auf der Classic Computing 2018 die nette Idee der Amiga Future ein kleines Geburtstag-Ständchen zu schenken.
Das Video davon könnt ihr auf unserem Youtube-Channel anschauen. Das Video hat leider nicht die beste Qualität, aber es hat auch niemand mit einer so netten Überraschung gerechnet.
Danke an Dennis für das schneiden des Videos.
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture
https://www.amigafuture.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
