Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39839
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 16.10.2018 - 09:54 Post subject: Scene World: Gamescom 2018 - Andreas Magerl - Interview
Unter dem Link findet ihr ein deutsches Interview mit Andreas Magerl von der Amiga Future das auf der Gamescom 2018 von Scene World geführt wurde..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8RReT0xRpo
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
