Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39826
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 13.10.2018 - 10:56    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Hydro Thunder Video Games 12/99     11.10.2018
Starlancer Video Games 2/2001     11.10.2018
Black Crypt Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Adventures of Bayou Billy, The Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Lunar Pool Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Flintstones, The: The Rescue of Dino & Hoppy Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Laffer Utilities, The Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Obitus Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Hyperspeed Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Storm Master Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Lost Treasures of Infocom, The Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Ultima VI: The False Prophet Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Powermonger: World War I Edition Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Abandoned Places: A Time for Heroes Play Time 5/92     11.10.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations: USAF - United States Air Force PC Player 1/2000     08.10.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations: F/A-18 Simulator PC Player 3/2000     08.10.2018
F/A-18E Super Hornet PC Player 3/2000     08.10.2018
Hazard PC Player 3/2000     08.10.2018
The Sims PC Player 3/2000     08.10.2018
Blackhawk Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
Ghoul Patrol Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
Kid Klown in Crazy Chase Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
Vortex (SNES) Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
WWF Raw Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
Street Racer Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
ESPN Baseball Tonight Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
Final Fantasy VI Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
Illusion of Time Video Games 12/94     08.10.2018
insider 5/96     07.10.2018
insider 9/96     07.10.2018
insider 10/96     07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 11/94     07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 12/94     07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 1/95     07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 2/95     07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 3/95     07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 4/95     07.10.2018
XE / ST 11/87     07.10.2018
XE / ST 12/87     07.10.2018
XE / ST 1/88     07.10.2018
XE / ST 3/88     07.10.2018
PC-Austria 10/94     07.10.2018
PC-Austria 1/95     07.10.2018
PC-Austria 3/95     07.10.2018
PC-Austria 5/95     07.10.2018
PC-Austria 10/95     07.10.2018
PC-Austria 12/95     07.10.2018
MediEvil Video Games 10/98     06.10.2018
MediEvil II Video Games 5/2000     06.10.2018
Theme Park World Video Games 5/2000     06.10.2018
Schlümpfe, Die Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
Ultima: Runes of Virtue II Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
Garfield Labyrinth Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
Viking Child, The: Prophecy I Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
Ecco the Dolphin Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
B.C. Kid (Game Boy) Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
World Cup USA 94 Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
Spectre VR Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
Shutok? Battle '94: Drift King Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
Dschungelbuch, Das (1995) Video Games 8/94     06.10.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
