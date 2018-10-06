User
»
Home
»
Mag Member
»
News View
»
News Tell
»
News Setting
»
Everywhere
Amiga Future
»
Info
»
Content List
»
Article-Database
»
Merchandising
»
Shop
»
Downloads
Community
»
Forum
»
Gallery
»
Calendar
Knowledge
»
Amiga Software
»
Amiga Cheats
»
Amiga FAQ
»
Forum FAQ
»
Links
Service
»
Jobs
»
Webmaster
»
Advertising
»
Contact/Imprint
»
Privacy Policy
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39826
Location: Übersee
Posted: 13.10.2018 - 10:56 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Hydro Thunder
Video Games 12/99 11.10.2018
Starlancer
Video Games 2/2001 11.10.2018
Black Crypt
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Adventures of Bayou Billy, The
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Lunar Pool
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Flintstones, The: The Rescue of Dino & Hoppy
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Laffer Utilities, The
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Obitus
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Hyperspeed
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Storm Master
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Lost Treasures of Infocom, The
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Ultima VI: The False Prophet
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Powermonger: World War I Edition
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Abandoned Places: A Time for Heroes
Play Time 5/92 11.10.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations: USAF - United States Air Force
PC Player 1/2000 08.10.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations: F/A-18 Simulator
PC Player 3/2000 08.10.2018
F/A-18E Super Hornet
PC Player 3/2000 08.10.2018
Hazard
PC Player 3/2000 08.10.2018
The Sims
PC Player 3/2000 08.10.2018
Blackhawk
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
Ghoul Patrol
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
Kid Klown in Crazy Chase
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
Vortex (SNES)
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
WWF Raw
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
Street Racer
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
ESPN Baseball Tonight
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
Final Fantasy VI
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
Illusion of Time
Video Games 12/94 08.10.2018
insider 5/96
07.10.2018
insider 9/96
07.10.2018
insider 10/96
07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 11/94
07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 12/94
07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 1/95
07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 2/95
07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 3/95
07.10.2018
In'side Multimedia 4/95
07.10.2018
XE / ST 11/87
07.10.2018
XE / ST 12/87
07.10.2018
XE / ST 1/88
07.10.2018
XE / ST 3/88
07.10.2018
PC-Austria 10/94
07.10.2018
PC-Austria 1/95
07.10.2018
PC-Austria 3/95
07.10.2018
PC-Austria 5/95
07.10.2018
PC-Austria 10/95
07.10.2018
PC-Austria 12/95
07.10.2018
MediEvil
Video Games 10/98 06.10.2018
MediEvil II
Video Games 5/2000 06.10.2018
Theme Park World
Video Games 5/2000 06.10.2018
Schlümpfe, Die
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
Ultima: Runes of Virtue II
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
Garfield Labyrinth
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
Viking Child, The: Prophecy I
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
Ecco the Dolphin
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
B.C. Kid (Game Boy)
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
World Cup USA 94
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
Spectre VR
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
Shutok? Battle '94: Drift King
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
Dschungelbuch, Das (1995)
Video Games 8/94 06.10.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
PDF
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
