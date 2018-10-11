|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39808
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 11.10.2018 - 17:47 Post subject: AmigaOS 3.1.4 Bonus
|
|
|
Hyperion schreibt:
Martin 'Mason' Merz hat ein Paket mit über 900 zusätzlichen GlowIcons im neuen farbgetreuen AmigaOS 3.1.4 Style zusammengestellt.
Dies steht allen registrierten Anwendern im Download-Bereich kostenlos zur Verfügung.
Ein weiterer kostenloser Bonus für alle registrierten Anwender:
Schicke neue Hintergrundbilder für Euer AmigaOS 3.1.4 von Martin 'Mason' Merz, im PNG und IFF Format in verschiedenen Größen.
http://www.hyperion-entertainment.biz
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum