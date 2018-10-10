Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39806
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 10.10.2018 - 09:57    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

The Guru Meditation: First Look: Commodore Amiga Vampire v4

Very lucky to have the only Vampire v4 in North America demonstrated at the August 2018 Westchester Amiga User Group (WAUG) meeting. Manuel Jesus from the Apollo team returned to WAUG to show new features of the v4 including Amiga graphics over HDMI. Manny was emulating a CD32 using the Vampire v4 and a CD-RW drive among other things. Huge thanks to Manny for coming back to WAUG to give this great hands-on workshop!
Video by AmigaBill/TheGuruMeditation

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zaDLI19RTU


Thomaniac: #910 Floppy DISCovery #19: Doofe Discs, Endzeit, Offroad, Robin, Rambo, Rik [Amiga]

Willkommen zur letzten Folge der ersten Staffel
von Floppy DISCovery!
Neue Folgen kommen ab November!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1gMkJNP3js


MsMadLemon: PD Games part 2 - Nostalgia Time Amiga

Continuing with the series of PD (Public Domain) games which I made compilation disks of back in the day. Plenty of Co-op games for my cousin and I to play!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VeYE1UNACE


Thomaniac: #912 Der CD-RumTreiber #05: Amiga Future 11 Public Domain Games Part 4 [Amiga]

Es geht weiter mit einer neuen Ausgabe von Der CD-RumTreiber!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEL30S_c9jY


Thomaniac: #914 Zock' mal wieder...Hole-in-One: Gemütliches Einlochen und über GOTEK Quatschen [Amiga]

Heute Erzähle ich ein wenig zum Thema Gotek und zocke eine Runde Hole-in-One. Natürlich auf Originalhardware!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0rP5XDNQRo


Thomaniac: #915 Amiga Special: ADF Dateien mit Gotek Drive auf 3,5" Disks Kopieren [Amiga 2000]

Vor einer Weile habe ich mir die Frage gestellt, ob man wohl irgendwie die ADF Dateien, z.B. aus dem Tosec Archiv, auf eine 3,5" Diskette Kopieren und von dieser dann normal Laden kann.
Hier seht Ihr nun, daß und wie das geht!
Wer das Gotek Drive nur zum Kopieren nutzen möchte, könnte das natürlich auch als DF1 deklarieren und das normale als DF0 belassen. Da ich aber auch vom Gotek aus Booten will, habe ich dieses als DF0 gewählt.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IflfFhcD91E

Thomaniac: #916 Ambermoon Folge 78: Burnville / Hurra, wir Fliegen! [Amiga]

Wir sind noch ein Weilchen in Burnville unterwegs und probieren ausserdem ein neues Fortbewegungsmittel.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPqfdQ8q4Cg


The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga OS 3.1.4 - First Install on Real A1200

Bill installs the brand new Commodore Amiga operating system 3.1.4 on his real Amiga 1200. This is an install video only - not an overview or extensive demo of all the new features. Bill may do that in a future video.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6PZm80rgTE
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
