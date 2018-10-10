|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39806
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 10.10.2018 - 09:57 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
The Guru Meditation: First Look: Commodore Amiga Vampire v4
Very lucky to have the only Vampire v4 in North America demonstrated at the August 2018 Westchester Amiga User Group (WAUG) meeting. Manuel Jesus from the Apollo team returned to WAUG to show new features of the v4 including Amiga graphics over HDMI. Manny was emulating a CD32 using the Vampire v4 and a CD-RW drive among other things. Huge thanks to Manny for coming back to WAUG to give this great hands-on workshop!
Video by AmigaBill/TheGuruMeditation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zaDLI19RTU
Thomaniac: #910 Floppy DISCovery #19: Doofe Discs, Endzeit, Offroad, Robin, Rambo, Rik [Amiga]
Willkommen zur letzten Folge der ersten Staffel
von Floppy DISCovery!
Neue Folgen kommen ab November!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1gMkJNP3js
MsMadLemon: PD Games part 2 - Nostalgia Time Amiga
Continuing with the series of PD (Public Domain) games which I made compilation disks of back in the day. Plenty of Co-op games for my cousin and I to play!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VeYE1UNACE
Thomaniac: #912 Der CD-RumTreiber #05: Amiga Future 11 Public Domain Games Part 4 [Amiga]
Es geht weiter mit einer neuen Ausgabe von Der CD-RumTreiber!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEL30S_c9jY
Thomaniac: #914 Zock' mal wieder...Hole-in-One: Gemütliches Einlochen und über GOTEK Quatschen [Amiga]
Heute Erzähle ich ein wenig zum Thema Gotek und zocke eine Runde Hole-in-One. Natürlich auf Originalhardware!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0rP5XDNQRo
Thomaniac: #915 Amiga Special: ADF Dateien mit Gotek Drive auf 3,5" Disks Kopieren [Amiga 2000]
Vor einer Weile habe ich mir die Frage gestellt, ob man wohl irgendwie die ADF Dateien, z.B. aus dem Tosec Archiv, auf eine 3,5" Diskette Kopieren und von dieser dann normal Laden kann.
Hier seht Ihr nun, daß und wie das geht!
Wer das Gotek Drive nur zum Kopieren nutzen möchte, könnte das natürlich auch als DF1 deklarieren und das normale als DF0 belassen. Da ich aber auch vom Gotek aus Booten will, habe ich dieses als DF0 gewählt.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IflfFhcD91E
Thomaniac: #916 Ambermoon Folge 78: Burnville / Hurra, wir Fliegen! [Amiga]
Wir sind noch ein Weilchen in Burnville unterwegs und probieren ausserdem ein neues Fortbewegungsmittel.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPqfdQ8q4Cg
The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga OS 3.1.4 - First Install on Real A1200
Bill installs the brand new Commodore Amiga operating system 3.1.4 on his real Amiga 1200. This is an install video only - not an overview or extensive demo of all the new features. Bill may do that in a future video.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6PZm80rgTE
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum