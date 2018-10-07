|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2894
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 07.10.2018 - 10:53 Post subject: X-Surf 500 nähert sich der Auslieferung
07.10.2018 X- Surf 500 Netwerkkarte nähert sich der Auslieferung
Die für den Amiga 500 von Individual Computers entwickelte Netzwerkkarte X-Surf 500 für die ACA500 Turbokarte nähert sich der Auslieferung.
Quelle:
- https://www.amigaworld.de
