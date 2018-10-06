|
Author
Message
HelmutH
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2890
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 07.10.2018 - 10:01 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: RNOEffects 1.1 erschienen
06.10.2018 RNOEffects 1.1 erschienen
http://aminet.net/search?query=RNOEffects
RNOEffects ist ein einfaches Bildbearbeitungsprogramm mit Fokus auf gute Batch-Konvertierungsoptionen und Alpha-Kanal-basierte Effekte.
In der neuen Version von jPV^RNO wurden diese Änderungen gemacht:
- Befehlszeilenoptionen und Symbol-Tooltypen hinzugefügt
- Ausführlicher beim Versuch, nicht unterstützte Dateien zu laden
