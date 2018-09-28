Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39792
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 06.10.2018 - 11:57    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Aufstand der Dinge, Der PC Joker 10/94     30.09.2018
Time Hunters PC Joker 10/94     30.09.2018
Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods PC Joker 10/94     30.09.2018
Sid Meier's Colonization PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
PC-Rallye - Around the World PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
System Shock PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Inordinate Desire PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Arcade Pool PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Fritz 3 PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Kingdoms of Germany PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Schachpaket PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Labyrinth of Light PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Star Crusader PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf PC Joker 11/94     30.09.2018
Interview: Jane Jensen PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Tom Long: The Time Adventure PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Dreamweb PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Heimdall 2: Into the Hall of Worlds PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Planet Football PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Manchester United: Premier League Champions PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
BreakThru! PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
X-It PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Baulöwe, Der PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Burning Steel 2: Guadalcanal 1942-43 PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Subtrade: Return to Irata PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Flight Sim Toolkit: World War II: D-Day and Midway PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Hurra Deutschland PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Doom II: Hell on Earth PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
Zool 2 PC Joker 10/94     28.09.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
