Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39792
Location: Übersee
Posted: 06.10.2018 - 11:57 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Aufstand der Dinge, Der
PC Joker 10/94 30.09.2018
Time Hunters
PC Joker 10/94 30.09.2018
Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
PC Joker 10/94 30.09.2018
Sid Meier's Colonization
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
PC-Rallye - Around the World
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
System Shock
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Inordinate Desire
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Arcade Pool
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Fritz 3
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Kingdoms of Germany
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Schachpaket
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Labyrinth of Light
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Star Crusader
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
PC Joker 11/94 30.09.2018
Interview: Jane Jensen
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Tom Long: The Time Adventure
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Dreamweb
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Heimdall 2: Into the Hall of Worlds
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Planet Football
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Manchester United: Premier League Champions
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
BreakThru!
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
X-It
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Baulöwe, Der
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Burning Steel 2: Guadalcanal 1942-43
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Subtrade: Return to Irata
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Flight Sim Toolkit: World War II: D-Day and Midway
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Hurra Deutschland
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Doom II: Hell on Earth
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
Zool 2
PC Joker 10/94 28.09.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
