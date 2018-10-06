|
|Posted: 06.10.2018 - 11:57 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Space Ace - [improved] - (Ready Soft) debug mode slave accidentally included in last update, replaced with release mode slave now - Info
Space Ace - [improved] - (Ready Soft) RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, disk access disabled, trainer options added, source code included - Info
Desert Dream - [improved] - (Kefrens) patch now works on 68000 machines, option to disable the line tunnel patch added - Info - Image - Image
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
