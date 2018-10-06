|
Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1985
Gravity Force - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Gravity Force - Upload 53 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Antony Crowther (Ratt/W.E.M.U.S.I.C.) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Antony Crowther (Ratt/W.E.M.U.S.I.C.) - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Ben Daglish (Benn Daglish) - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Dragon Lord - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ben Daglish (Benn Daglish) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Ben Daglish (Benn Daglish) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ben Daglish (Benn Daglish) - Update the artist page
Sub Trade: Return To Irata - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Agent Czesio - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Agent Czesio - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Agent Czesio - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Catch 'Em - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Worlds At War: Conflict In The Cosmos - Upload 7 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Worlds At War: Conflict In The Cosmos - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Worlds At War: Conflict In The Cosmos - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ruff 'n' Tumble - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker / 3D Snooker / 147 - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Beastlord - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
