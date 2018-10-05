|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2888
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 05.10.2018 - 19:24 Post subject: YAM210dev-20180925 erschienen
05.10.2018 YAM210dev-20180925 erschienen
http://yam.ch/downloads
Eine neue noch nicht stabilen Version vom Yam E-Mail Klient steht zum herrunterladen bereit.
Änderungen sind:
In der Readme ist eine Liste über die Änderungen und Fehlerbereinigungen.
Es sind eine Ganze Menge.
Benutzung der noch nicht stabilen Version auf eigene Gefahr.
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
