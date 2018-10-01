|
Posted: 04.10.2018 - 19:46 Post subject: AmigaOS4 IconsUpdate3 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
01.10.2018 AOS-IconsUpdate3 veröffentlicht
http://os4depot.net/index.php?function=showfile&file=graphics/icon/aos-iconsupdate3.lha
IconDesigner hat einen neuen Icon Satz zusammen gestellt, dazu gekommen sind
- +5 neue Schubladen Icons "BLAU" und "SCHWARZ"
- +1 Festplattensymbol
- +1 Def-Symbol
- +3 Prefs Icon
- + Icons für Internet AmigaOS4 (Verbindung bearbeiten, Neue Verbindung und Öffne Verbindung),
- + Icons für die Programme AmiGenarator, AmiUpdate, AsynergyGUI, Emotion, Genesis, Hollywood,
MountSMBFS, MUIMapparium, ScanQuix, SMBMounter, SnapShooter und weitere