Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39772
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 02.10.2018 - 09:45    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Thomaniac: #900 Ambermoon Folge 75: Luminor muss Sterben! Part 2 [Commodore Amiga]

Herzlich Willkommen zu Videoupload Nr. 900 und zum Ambermo(o)ntag, Folge 75! Hui, ein Doppeljubiläum ?
Heute können wir uns als Helden Feiern!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXTZ6iV6qUY


RetroDemoScene: Amiga Birthday Committee - Alpa's World Spin Day - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)

After almost 2 years since the last release, ABC return with a birthday greeting for Alpaidus!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcQV88_P0jg


Thomaniac: #904 Ambermoon Folge 76: Wir besuchen Burnville und lassen uns Feiern! [Amiga]

Nachdem Luminor besiegt ist, kehren wir als Helden in Burnville ein.
Vorbei sind unsere Abenteuer aber noch lange nicht...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYTDvLwQvXI


MsMadLemon: Amiga User Magazine flickthrough - Chillout Time

A nice Chillout Time video today, where I do a relaxing Amiga Magazine flickthrough with some tea. - Featuring the SIDbox by Electronscape

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KV622ZEzJBQ


Thomaniac: #902 Der CD-RumTreiber #04: Amiga Future 11 Public Domain Games Part 3 [Amiga]

Heute schaue ich mir weitere Public Domain Games auf der Amiga Future 11 für den Amiga an. Natürlich auf meinem Original Amiga 2000! Diesmal wird gelernt, gehüpft und gestorben ;-D

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrNZVCdBwuM


MsMadLemon: Speedball (two player co op) - Nostalgia Time Amiga

The first time I come across and try Speedball 1. Yet we still end up making it fun despite preferring Speedball 2. We play Speedball 1 by Brutal Deluxe on the Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kmI7_BSCSw


Thomaniac: #905 Floppy DISCovery #18: Wrestling, Fackeln Anzünden, Demos

Heute wird es Sportlich und Abenteuerlich.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnrqlCGoL6c


MsMadLemon: PD Games part 1 - Nostalgia Time Amiga

I start a 'Nostalgia Time' series going through PD (Public Domain) games which I made compilation disks of back in the day. Plenty of Co-op games for my cousin and I to play!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbMCF4BqFII


Thomaniac: #908 Zock' mal wieder...Black Hornet: Vertikal Ballerfinger Killer [Amiga]

Hallo liebe Commodore und Retrogaming Fans!
Heute quäle ich meinen Daumen im Vertikal Shooter Black Hornet auf dem Amiga!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rcyzq9-ZEzg


Thomaniac: #909 Ambermoon Folge 77: Einkaufsbummel in Burnville [Amiga]

Herzlich Wilkommen zum Ambermo(o)ntag!
Heute grasen wir noch ein paar Locations in Burnville ab und rüsten uns mit netten neuen Zaubersprüchen aus. Ausserdem finden wir etwas Cooles, was wir vorher glatt übersehen haben

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spblcAnYSao
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
