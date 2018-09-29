|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39757
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 29.09.2018 - 10:58 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Upload 4 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Traders - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sub Trade: Return To Irata - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Turrican - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
