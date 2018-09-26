|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39737
Location: Übersee
Posted: 26.09.2018 - 15:02 Post subject: SCCAN bei der Downtown L.A. Maker Faire
Robert Bernardo schreibt bei https://www.amigaworld.net :
Besucht uns bei der Downtown L.A. Maker Faire!
Am Samstag, den 1. Dezember 2018, findet wieder die Downtown Los Angeles Mini Maker Faire statt.
SCCAN stellt Messebesuchern Commodore und Amiga Rechner bereit.
Besucht uns am Tisch der Classic Los Angeles Computers! (CLAC!).
Weitere Information der DTLA Maker Faire, unter http://dtla.makerfaire.com/
Beste Grüße,
Robert Bernardo
Southern California Commodore & Amiga Network -
http://www.portcommodore.com/sccan
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
