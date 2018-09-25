|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39732
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 25.09.2018 - 17:00 Post subject: Bilder von der Classic Computing 2018
Wir haben ja bereits viele Bilder von der Classic Computing 2018 auf unserer Facebook-Seite veröffentlicht.
Jetzt könnt ihr euch auch einige Bilder von der Veranstaltung auf der Amiga Future Webpage anschauen.
https://www.amigafuture.de/album_cat.php?cat_id=153
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
