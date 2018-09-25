|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39732
Location: Übersee
Posted: 25.09.2018 - 17:00 Post subject: Männerquatsch: Sonderfolge 4 - Gamescom 2018
Männerquatsch hat den Podcast Sonderfolge 4 - Gamescom 2018 veröffentlicht.
Es handelt sich dabei um einen kompletten Überblick über den Retro-Bereich der Gamescom wo jeder Aussteller zu Wort kommt.
Außerdem gibt es auf der Seite noch viele Bilder von der Gamescom 2018.
https://www.maennerquatsch.de/sonderfolgen/folge-s04/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
