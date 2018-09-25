|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39725
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 25.09.2018 - 13:44 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
|
|
|
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Omnicron Conspiracy - [improved] - (Image Works) supports french and german versions, new install script - Info
Hammerfist - [improved] - (Vivid Image) support for 2 other versions added, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM2, new imager and install script, 68000 quitkey support - Info
Gem'X - [improved] - (Demonware/Kaiko) random number generator recoded, in-game timing fixed - Info
Spacewrecked - [new] - (Gremlin) done by StingRay - Info
Laterna Magica - [new] - (Surprise! Productions) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Akira - [updated] - (ICE) patch redone, OCS and CD32 versions supported, patch works with 512k chip and 1MB other memory now, out of bounds blits fixed, interrupts fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, illegal copperlist entries fixed - Info
Vengeance of Excalibur - [new] - (Virgin) done by StingRay - Info
Spirit of Excalibur - [new] - (Virgin) done by StingRay - Info
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum