AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39712
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 20.09.2018 - 18:29 Post subject: AUI: David Pleasance & Trevor Dickenson
Amiga User Ireland schreibt:
David Pleasance & Trevor Dickenson - Vergangenes, aktuelles und kommendes
Im Januar 2018 haben wir auf der Amiga Ireland mit David & Trevor gesprochen und von vergangenen und aktuellen Projekten, sowie Projekten in den USA, Großbritannien und Irland erfahren. Zu den Projekten gehören u.A. David Pleasances Buch, sowie Arbeiten an neuer Hardware.
Podcast
http://amigausers.ie/david-pleasance-trevor-dickenson-interview/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
