AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39707
Location: Übersee
Posted: 17.09.2018 - 10:08 Post subject: Finnish Amiga Users Group's Saku 2018 am 22. Sept. 2018
Finnish Amiga Users Group veranstaltet am 22. September 2018 ihre 11th Saku in Oulu, Finnland.
Es werden viele Amigas vom A500 bis A4000, FPGA Rechner, wie Minimig und MIST, Next Gerneration Systeme mit MorphOS bis zum AmigaOne X5000 zu bestaunen sein.
Der The Commodore Story Dokumentationsfilm wird auf der großen Leinwand gezeigt, sowie eine Präsentation über AmiKit X Emulation.
Unter den Besuchern wird auch ein kostenloses AmiKit X verlost.
Es wird mehrere Spiele-Wettbewerbe geben und die besten Spieler werden ausgezeichnet. Die neueste und auch ältere Ausgaben der Amiga Future liegen zum Lesen bereit.
Der Eintritt ist kostenlos und Erfrischungen sind verfügbar. Saku 2018 beginnt am 22. September um 14.00 Uhr im Konferenzraum Oulun Tetra im Erdgeschoss der Mäkelininkatu 31.
Bitte besucht die Website der Benutzergruppe unter http://saku.bbs.fi für weitere Informationen.
News URL: http://saku.bbs.fi/yhdistys/tapahtumat/saku2018/index.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
