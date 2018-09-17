|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39707
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 17.09.2018 - 10:08 Post subject: The Last Ninja - C=64 - Interplay #69 mit Apprentice
|
|
|
The Last Ninja - C=64 - Interplay #69 mit Apprentice - Videostream
Donnerstag, 20. September von 20:00 bis 22:00
1987 veröffentlicht System 3 dieses Spiel auf dem C64 und wendet dabei Spiele Mechaniken an, die das Computerspiel auf ein neues Level hebt. Elemente wie die isometrische Perspektive und das Inventar erlauben dem Spieler eine tiefere Interaktion mit dem Spiel. Nicht zuletzt hat auch der Soundtrack zum großen Erfolg dieses Spiels beigetragen. Die Steuerung ist allerdings etwas eigenwillig und ich werde versuchen so gut es geht für euch dieses Spiel zu meistern.
Hier einschalten: http://www.videostream.classic-videogames.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum