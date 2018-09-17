|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39707
Location: Übersee
|
Posted: 17.09.2018 - 10:06 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Szene News # 95 - Gamescom 2018 - Retro Area - Classic Videogames.de
Gamescom 2018 - Erlebnisse, Unser Messestand, Interviews und Sabrina´s Veranstaltungskalender!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHALsYNAq74
Thomaniac: #894 Ambermoon Folge 74: Luminor muß Sterben! Part 1 [Amiga]
Heute mache ich es mal richtig Spannend. Wir kämpfen endlich gegen Luminor, dem Peiniger der armen Bewohner von Burnville!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEq6SzmX0Ak
Gamescom 2018 - Interview mit Petro Tyschtschenko - Classic Videogames LIVE!
Er wird als "Amiga Legende" in der Retro Computer Szene betitelt, Petro Tyschtschenko, 1982 Logistik Leiter von Commodore Deutschland, erzählt uns live auf der Retro Bühne der Gamescom 2018 über seine Erlebnisse mit Commodore und gibt mit seinen Erzählungen Einblicke hinter die Kulissen des damaligen Computer Pioniers.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWliAJN2HlM
MsMadLemon: Rodland (2 player co op) - Nostalgia Time Amiga
This week I play Rodland as a 2 player co-op with my cousin. on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.
Proudly wearing my shadow of the beast II T-shirt from back in the day
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tu7QSK3EPH8
Thomaniac: #898 Zock' mal wieder...Alert X: Top Down Schnelltoderfahrung! [Amiga]
Auch wenn Ich Euch vielleicht momentan zu viele Videos um die Ohren hauen sollte, habe ich grad Bock drauf!
Dieses hier habe ich zufällig noch in meinem Archiv gefunden Mittlerweile ist mein Amiga 2000 ja repariert und funzt gottseidank wieder bestens.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouWDC-G22lM
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
