|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39703
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 16.09.2018 - 13:09 Post subject: AmiWest 2018 Show Updates
|
|
|
Aktualisierung der Ausstellerliste und des Zeitplans wird in den nächsten Tagen veröffentlicht.
Schaut hierzu bitte auf http://www.amiwest.net vorbei.
Neue Aussteller sind das erste Mal dabei und bringen tolle Sachen mit.
Der neue Showplan verwendet unser "Big Floor" -Layout. Jetzt kann jeder unsere Präsentationen sehen und hören sowie mit unseren Ausstellern interagieren.
Also denkt daran: Die AmiWest 2018 und die damit verbundenen Veranstaltungen finden vom 11. bis 14. Oktober 2018 im Holiday Inn Express, 2224 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento, CA statt.
Schaut auf unsere Webseite http://www.amiwest.net für alle aktuellen Informationen.
http://amiwestnet.customersmusic.com/amiwest2018blog/index.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum