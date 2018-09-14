|
Scene World: Podcast Episode #53 - Ein neues C64 Netzteil bauen mit Andrzej Wisniewski
Andrzej Wisniewski baut erstaunliche neue Netzteile für die betagte Commodore Hardware!
Jörg spricht mit ihm über dieses komplexe Projekt und wie wichtig es ist, diese Hardware zu erhalten.
Das Interview beginnt um 16:00 Uhr im Zeitstempel.
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2018/09/14/podcast-episode-53-c64psu-with-andrzej-wisniewski/
