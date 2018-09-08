User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39694
Location: Übersee
Posted: 15.09.2018 - 10:21 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Weebee Worlds
PC Joker 9/94 12.09.2018
Origamo
PC Joker 9/94 12.09.2018
World Cup Year '94
PC Joker 9/94 12.09.2018
Mystery of Life
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Sabre Team
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
PC-Skat 3.0
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
R.O.M. Gold Rings of Medusa
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Command Adventures: Starship
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Oh Gott, vergib
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Corridor 7: Alien Invasion
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Tubular Worlds
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Arya Vaiv
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Fantastic Dizzy
PC Joker 8/94 12.09.2018
Amiga Future Nr. 134
08.09.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 184
08.09.2018
Wizards & Warriors (2000)
PC Joker 12/2000 08.09.2018
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates of Infinity
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Erben der Erde: Die große Suche
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Superhero League of Hoboken
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Cool Spot
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Soccer Kid
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Theatre of Death
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Last Action Hero
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
D-Day: The Beginning of the End
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Unique Puzzles
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Grandest Fleet, The
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
Wargame Construction Set II: Tanks!
PC Joker 9/94 08.09.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
