AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39682
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.09.2018 - 14:04 Post subject: Sa., 15.9. um 20:00 Uhr: RetroVision - Plug & Play #78
Radio Paralax schreibt:
Radio Paralax: Sa., 15.9. um 20:00 Uhr: RetroVision - Plug & Play #78
Da es aus urlaubsgründen in den nächsten 2 Wochen keine Sendung von uns gibt, findet der nächste Livestream bereits an diesem Samstag, den 15.9. um 20:00 Uhr statt. Wie immer gibt es wieder die Neuvorstellungen aus der Retrocomputer- und Konsolenwelt sowie das was ihr gerne sonst noch so an Retrogames im Stream sehen wollt.
Link zum Videostream: https://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream-chat-wide/
Ich hoffe man sieht sich wieder an üblicher Stelle im Chat.
Viel Spaß und Gute Unterhaltung!
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
