Posted: 10.09.2018 - 10:50 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Thomaniac: #889 Ambermoon Folge 73: Harte Drachenfights [Amiga]



Herzlich Willkommen zum Ambermo(o)ntag!

Wir kämpfen uns weiter unaufhörlich in Luminors Turm nach oben.

Viel Spass beim Zuschauen, Euer Thomaniac!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOHdahHNW7A





BIOSJERBIL: Hill and the Amiga 1000 Rejuvenator



Mike Hill describes his efforts to locate the creator of the A1000 Rejuvenator board and to build a new version of that board.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKoQUKR4Cb0





MsMadLemon: Batman The Movie - Nostalgia Time Amiga, C64 and ZX Spectrum 128k



Today I play Batman the movie on Amiga, C64 and ZX spectrum 128k emulated on my Amiga 1200

I started filming this a few months ago and only finished it off recently when my cousin came, so you will see how my setup has changed half way through )



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_OABhI0B6Y





BIOSJERBIL: The Commodore Story Premiere at the Computer History Museum



From Feb. 23, 2018, the movie, "The Commodore Story", had its premiere at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, USA. In this video we see the introductory comments before the viewing of the movie and the panel discussion afterwards. The Commodore Business Machines engineers in the panel were Hedley Davis, Ron Nicholson, Bill Herd, and also Leonard Tramiel, son to Jack Tramiel, the head of CBM. Filmed by Bernardo. Some video gear courtesy of AmigaKit.com



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta2rL6brXmI





Thomania: #890 Floppy DISCovery #15: Disc-Fail, Amiga, Rohre Verlegen, Schiessen! [C64]



Heute muss ich tatsächlich mehrere Discs Testen um wenigstens etwas brauchbares Material anzusammeln Kann schonmal passieren, je nach Disczustand.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTRZEXc-Nno





MIGs Yesterchips: Yesterchips - Folge #081 Tandy Radioshack Model 102



Der Name TRS (Tandy Radioshack) ist in Europa wohl nur wenig bekannt. Man darf ihn aber nicht vergessen, denn der TRS-80 ist einer der drei ersten Homecomputer-Komplettsysteme. Aus der Reihe TRS-80, die sich danach entwickelte, stammt auch das tragbare Modell Tandy 102, welches aber eigentlich so gut wie gar nichts mehr mit dem Ur-TRS-80 zu tun hat. Viel Spaß mit diesem "Portable" !



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzUlHNQ0Zeo





Thomaniac: #892 Pickup Time! Retro Dungeon in Kalken (BE) 02.09.2018 Massig Neues!



Nachdem ich letzte Woche die Handwerker im Hause hatte, konnte ich jetzt endlich mein Pickup Video von der Retrobörse in Kalken vom 02.09.2018 fertigstellen. Diesmal gibt es auch ein paar Eindrücke von der Börse, bevor es dann losgeht. Was meint Ihr zu den Neuzugängen?



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqF8d2-2nFE

