Amiga Future Archive Vesalia

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39666
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 10.09.2018 - 10:50    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Thomaniac: #889 Ambermoon Folge 73: Harte Drachenfights [Amiga]

Herzlich Willkommen zum Ambermo(o)ntag!
Wir kämpfen uns weiter unaufhörlich in Luminors Turm nach oben.
Viel Spass beim Zuschauen, Euer Thomaniac!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOHdahHNW7A


BIOSJERBIL: Hill and the Amiga 1000 Rejuvenator

Mike Hill describes his efforts to locate the creator of the A1000 Rejuvenator board and to build a new version of that board.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKoQUKR4Cb0


MsMadLemon: Batman The Movie - Nostalgia Time Amiga, C64 and ZX Spectrum 128k

Today I play Batman the movie on Amiga, C64 and ZX spectrum 128k emulated on my Amiga 1200
I started filming this a few months ago and only finished it off recently when my cousin came, so you will see how my setup has changed half way through )

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_OABhI0B6Y


BIOSJERBIL: The Commodore Story Premiere at the Computer History Museum

From Feb. 23, 2018, the movie, "The Commodore Story", had its premiere at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, USA. In this video we see the introductory comments before the viewing of the movie and the panel discussion afterwards. The Commodore Business Machines engineers in the panel were Hedley Davis, Ron Nicholson, Bill Herd, and also Leonard Tramiel, son to Jack Tramiel, the head of CBM. Filmed by Bernardo. Some video gear courtesy of AmigaKit.com

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta2rL6brXmI


Thomania: #890 Floppy DISCovery #15: Disc-Fail, Amiga, Rohre Verlegen, Schiessen! [C64]

Heute muss ich tatsächlich mehrere Discs Testen um wenigstens etwas brauchbares Material anzusammeln Kann schonmal passieren, je nach Disczustand.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTRZEXc-Nno


MIGs Yesterchips: Yesterchips - Folge #081 Tandy Radioshack Model 102

Der Name TRS (Tandy Radioshack) ist in Europa wohl nur wenig bekannt. Man darf ihn aber nicht vergessen, denn der TRS-80 ist einer der drei ersten Homecomputer-Komplettsysteme. Aus der Reihe TRS-80, die sich danach entwickelte, stammt auch das tragbare Modell Tandy 102, welches aber eigentlich so gut wie gar nichts mehr mit dem Ur-TRS-80 zu tun hat. Viel Spaß mit diesem "Portable" !

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzUlHNQ0Zeo


Thomaniac: #892 Pickup Time! Retro Dungeon in Kalken (BE) 02.09.2018 Massig Neues!

Nachdem ich letzte Woche die Handwerker im Hause hatte, konnte ich jetzt endlich mein Pickup Video von der Retrobörse in Kalken vom 02.09.2018 fertigstellen. Diesmal gibt es auch ein paar Eindrücke von der Börse, bevor es dann losgeht. Was meint Ihr zu den Neuzugängen?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqF8d2-2nFE
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold