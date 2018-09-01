User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39660
Location: Übersee
Posted: 08.09.2018 - 11:14 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Robinson's Requiem
ASM 9/94 06.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem
Play Time 8/94 06.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem
PC Games 8/94 06.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem
Amiga Games 12/94 06.09.2018
Star Wars - Tie Fighter
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Hanse: Die Expedition
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Harpoon II
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Overlord (1994)
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Theme Park
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Bundesliga Manager Hattrick
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
World Cup USA 94
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Empire Soccer '94
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
FIFA International Soccer
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Kick Off 3: European Challenge
PC Joker 9/94 06.09.2018
Cover: APB
04.09.2018
Cover: Dark Fusion
04.09.2018
Cover: Destructo
04.09.2018
Cover: Doc the Destroyer
04.09.2018
Cover: Grandmaster
04.09.2018
Cover: Gremlins: The Adventure
04.09.2018
Cover: Heartland
04.09.2018
Cover: Isnogud
04.09.2018
Cover: Jetsons, The: The Computer Game
04.09.2018
Cover: Predator 2
04.09.2018
Cover: Rebel Planet
04.09.2018
Cover: Legend of the Amazon Women
04.09.2018
Cover: Adult Poker
04.09.2018
Cover: Aaargh! Condor
04.09.2018
Cover: Black Crypt
04.09.2018
Cover: Legionnaire
04.09.2018
Joystick: Sony DualShock 4 Controller Wireless
02.09.2018
Joystick: Pacific AV8R Flightstick
02.09.2018
Joystick: Top Shot Elite Gun
02.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen
PC Joker 6/94 01.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen
PC Games 6/94 01.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen
Play Time 6/94 01.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen
ASM 7/94 01.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Al-Qadim: Der Fluch des Dschinn
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Disciples of Steel
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Peter Pan: A Story Painting Adventure
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Red Hell
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Pacific Strike
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Rüsselsheim
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Clou!, Der
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Anstoss - World Cup Edition 94
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
World War II: Battles of the South Pacific
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
Dueltris & Megamotion
PC Joker 8/94 01.09.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
