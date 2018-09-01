Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39660
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 08.09.2018 - 11:14    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Robinson's Requiem ASM 9/94     06.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem Play Time 8/94     06.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem PC Games 8/94     06.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem Amiga Games 12/94     06.09.2018
Star Wars - Tie Fighter PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Hanse: Die Expedition PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Harpoon II PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Overlord (1994) PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Theme Park PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Bundesliga Manager Hattrick PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
World Cup USA 94 PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Empire Soccer '94 PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
FIFA International Soccer PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Kick Off 3: European Challenge PC Joker 9/94     06.09.2018
Cover: APB     04.09.2018
Cover: Dark Fusion     04.09.2018
Cover: Destructo     04.09.2018
Cover: Doc the Destroyer     04.09.2018
Cover: Grandmaster     04.09.2018
Cover: Gremlins: The Adventure     04.09.2018
Cover: Heartland     04.09.2018
Cover: Isnogud     04.09.2018
Cover: Jetsons, The: The Computer Game     04.09.2018
Cover: Predator 2     04.09.2018
Cover: Rebel Planet     04.09.2018
Cover: Legend of the Amazon Women     04.09.2018
Cover: Adult Poker     04.09.2018
Cover: Aaargh! Condor     04.09.2018
Cover: Black Crypt     04.09.2018
Cover: Legionnaire     04.09.2018
Joystick: Sony DualShock 4 Controller Wireless     02.09.2018
Joystick: Pacific AV8R Flightstick     02.09.2018
Joystick: Top Shot Elite Gun     02.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen PC Joker 6/94     01.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen PC Games 6/94     01.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen Play Time 6/94     01.09.2018
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen ASM 7/94     01.09.2018
Robinson's Requiem PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Al-Qadim: Der Fluch des Dschinn PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Disciples of Steel PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Peter Pan: A Story Painting Adventure PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Red Hell PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Pacific Strike PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Rüsselsheim PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Clou!, Der PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Anstoss - World Cup Edition 94 PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
World War II: Battles of the South Pacific PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
Dueltris & Megamotion PC Joker 8/94     01.09.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
